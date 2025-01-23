‘Laughter Chefs’ returns to Colors with new season on January 25

New Delhi: Colors will serve a fresh dose of entertainment with the return of its unique culinary-comedy show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, the new season premieres on January 25 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Colors.

This season features celebrity pairs such as Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, Abdu Rozik and Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, and Sudesh Lehri with Mannara Chopra. Bharti Singh returns as the host, while Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi reprises his role as the expert guide and judge.

From hilarious cooking blunders to celebrity antics, the show combines comedy with culinary challenges. Winners of each round will claim the prestigious Golden Table.

Alok Jain, President - Entertainment at Jiostar, said, “With Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, we’re bringing back a genre that blends comedy and cuisine in a way that delights families across India. This season promises more rib-tickling moments and unforgettable kitchen chaos.”