‘Lakhat Ek Amcha Dada’ to telecast on Zee Marathi from July 8

New Delhi: Zee Marathi launched its new cinematic television show, "Lakhat Ek Amcha Dada.”

The show is based on the brother-sister bond and was filmed on location in Satara. The show campaign, powered by music, features the "Lakhat Ek Amcha Dada" song.

A 30-feet cutout of the character ‘Surya Dada’ was unveiled in Satara, where the storyline is based. The cutout was unveiled by the main cast of the show, Nitish Chavan, and Disha Pardeshi, along with the show's producer, Shweta Shinde, in the presence of a live audience.



The activity was followed by an on-ground premiere of the show for audiences and press alike. In line with the scale of the campaign, a ‘Curtain Raiser’ for a fiction show was launched.

Raghavendra Hunsur, the Chief Content Officer of Zee Marathi and Zee Kannada, expressed, “‘Our latest project, 'Lakhat Ek Amcha Dada', is set to revolutionize the Marathi TV landscape with its innovative storytelling and production quality approach. This serial promises to offer viewers an unparalleled cinematic experience, showcasing a compelling narrative that delves into the intricate dynamics of sibling relationships. With a focus on themes of love, duty, and familial bonds, the show is poised to resonate deeply with audiences. This ambitious venture underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of television content and marks a significant milestone in Marathi television. We are proud to bring this groundbreaking project to viewers and look forward to celebrating this new era in Marathi television together.”

V.R. Hema, Chief Channel Officer, of Zee Marathi, shared, “‘Lakhat Ek Amcha Dada’ exemplifies Zee Marathi’s dedication to captivating storytelling and engaging viewing experiences. The show highlights the beautiful yet underexplored relationship between brothers and sisters, bringing to the fore an evocative and inspiring tale of a brother who supports his sister’s aspirations and tackles the societal conditioning that inhibits them. The premiere event in Satara was a tremendous success, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd in full support of their beloved character, Surya Dada. The energy and excitement at the event underlined the show's growing anticipation and set the stage for a remarkable television experience.”

"Lakhat Ek Amcha Dada" starts on July 8 and will be telecast every day at 8:30pm on Zee Marathi.