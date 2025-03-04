Kyoorius Creative Awards expands to South Asia

New Delhi: The Kyoorius Creative Awards (KCA), presented by Zee, are expanding to South Asia.

Kyoorius Creative Awards are inviting entries from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and the Maldives.

Entries are open until April 17, 2025. Judging is set to begin on April 24, 2025. The awards will culminate at the 2025 Kyoorius Creative Awards Night on May 23, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.

Rajesh Kejriwal

"We’ve always believed in the power of creativity to transcend borders. By opening Kyoorius Creative Awards to South Asia, we’re embracing the incredible talent and ideas emerging from this vibrant region," said Rajesh Kejriwal, Founder and CEO, Kyoorius.

The awards are streamlined into eight tracks, including advertising, regional advertising, craft, experience and engagement, entertainment, sector-specific, creativity for good and the Zee Equality Award (presented by Indian Creative Women [ICW])