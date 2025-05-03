Khaitan & Co unveils ‘Legal Currents: A Regulatory Handbook’ on India’s M&E Sector

New Delhi: Khaitan & Co unveiled ‘Legal Currents: A Regulatory Handbook on India’s Media & Entertainment Sector ,’ outlining the regulatory frameworks shaping India’s vibrant M&E landscape, at the WAVES Summit 2025, organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

The legal guide comes at a crucial moment as India’s M&E industry undergoes unprecedented transformation, driven by regulatory frameworks that have enabled industry participants to leverage their skills and technological innovation across broadcasting and infotainment, gaming, AI, digital media and films. Along with a rapid increase in internet accessibility and shifts in Indian content consumption, India is undergoing a government-led digital transformation. The Government has optimised and eased regulatory processes for sectors such as print and linear broadcasting on television and radio, which still command a significant audience within India.

Tanu Banerjee, Partner, Khaitan & Co, said, "India’s M&E industry is undergoing a transformative shift, shaped by technological advances and evolving regulations. The WAVES Summit stands as a premier platform for India's M&E ecosystem, fostering collaboration and reshaping its future. As one of the knowledge partners at Waves 2025, we're honoured to release our handbook, 'Legal Currents', at the Summit. It aims to equip businesses and creators with the essential legal insights required to navigate the dynamic M&E landscape."

Khaitan & Co’s handbook covers key Government initiatives and legal interventions that have incentivised and streamlined the legal roadmap for market entry, collaboration and operations by foreign players. Currently, sectors such as film and television content creation, film distribution and exhibition, digital media and entertainment platforms, advertising, and entertainment broadcasting and carriage services allow 100% foreign direct investment.

The Indian central and state Governments have also introduced production and co-production incentive schemes, positioning India as a premier destination for content creation.

In key sectors such as advertising, online gaming, and digital media, a collaborative partnership has evolved between industry bodies and the Government to provide operational flexibility for stakeholders while ensuring legal compliance.

Hosted from 1 to 4 May 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 will bring together global thought leaders, industry pioneers, policymakers, and innovators to drive pivotal discussions on India’s rapidly growing M&E sector. Covering broadcasting, films, gaming, animation, music, digital media, and emerging technologies like generative AI and AR/VR, the summit will feature plenaries, workshops, live demonstrations, and talent competitions such as the Create in India Challenge. WAVES 2025 aims to position India as a global hub for content creation and innovation, showcasing the next generation of creative talent.