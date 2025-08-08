Kevin Vaz honoured as ‘Media Person of the Year’ at IAA Leadership Awards 2025

New Delhi: Kevin Vaz, CEO, Entertainment, JioStar, was honoured as the ‘Media Person of the Year’ at the 12th IAA Leadership Awards 2025, held in Mumbai last evening.

The International Advertising Association (IAA) Leadership Awards celebrate industry leaders who demonstrate outstanding vision, innovation and impact across the advertising and media ecosystem.

Reacting to the honour, Vaz said, “I’m truly humbled and grateful to receive this recognition. It’s a special moment for me, especially as I complete close to 30 years in this industry that I’ve quite literally grown up with. A heartfelt thank you to the International Advertising Association for this honour. IAA has always championed excellence and innovation across our industry, and I’m proud to be recognised by an organisation that has played such an important role in shaping the media and marketing landscape.”

Before taking on his current role, Vaz joined Viacom18 in July 2023 as Chief Executive Officer – Broadcast Entertainment, overseeing the network’s TV and studio business, regional content, and marketing for its digital entertainment division.

With a career spanning three decades in the media and entertainment sector, Vaz also serves as President of the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) and Chairman of the Media and Entertainment Committee at FICCI.

Prior to that, he served as President & Head of the network entertainment business at Disney Star. Most recently, he was appointed President of the Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF), a subsidiary of the IBDF.