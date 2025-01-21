Karan Veer Mehra wins Colors’ ‘Bigg Boss 18’ trophy

Mumbai, 19th January, 2025: Pehli baar COLORS' 'Bigg Boss' lekar aaye ek anokha aur undekha Time Ka Tandav! Living up to its iconic legacy, the baap of reality shows maintained its grip on millions of viewers for three months straight with its latest season. For the first time, the master of the house rewrote the rules of the beloved cult show, pitting 19 contestants and 5 wildcards against the clock that rewound, flash-forwarded and paused unforgettable moments in the blink of an all-seeing eye. The massive makeover of its traditions right from the tasks, and nominations to captaincy struck gold from the edition's premiere to its finale, cementing the show's status as the undisputed king of entertainment. During its launch week, the show obliterated its own records, garnering an astounding reach of 4.76 billion on social media platforms and making it one of the most successful launches to date.

Hosted by megastar Salman Khan, ‘Bigg Boss 18’, Co-Powered by BellaVita Perfumes, Vaseline Body Lotion & Parle Platina Hide & Seek Cookies and Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, MyTrident, Blue Heaven, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner & Go Cheese, clocked in explosive drama, outrageous twists, laugh riots and chemistry of emotions that are guaranteed to stay etched in the audience’s minds. Replete with time-warping challenges, the path to winning the season demanded facing one’s deep-seated flaws, standing up for oneself and weathering unimaginable emotional storms. The one to have done all this, amassing the viewers’ love is none other than, Karan Veer Mehra, who was handed the coveted trophy by Salman Khan. The winner earned the prize money of Rs. 50,00,000/—. Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal were the first and second runners-up who gave the victor a neck-and-neck competition, leaving the viewers in nail-biting suspense until the season’s end.

Culminating the season on a high note, Dabangg host Salman Khan said, “Congratulations to the winner of this time-bending season of Bigg Boss, Karan Veer Mehra! Hosting this show year after year, I’ve seen the bar of entertainment and innovation consistently rise, and this season was no exception. It was a rollercoaster ride of new twists, and no one could predict how time will play tandav with the contestants . Kudos to COLORS, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India for curating a wholesome experience that not only honours the cult show's legacy but also enriches the reality television realm.”

Karan Veer Mehra, fresh off the victory of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', entered the 'Bigg Boss 18' house with hard-to-miss confidence and his signature wit, instantly making his presence felt. His journey began with a mix of admiration and skepticism from fellow housemates, as his past triumph set high expectations. Whatever questions were raised and jokes were made about his relationships—whether serious or in jest—Karan handled them with dignity, often diffusing tension with a self-deprecating jibe. Initially perceived as someone subtly setting narratives through conversations, Karan took feedback from Salman Khan seriously and soon became more confrontational. He struck great friendships with Shrutika Arjun and Shilpa Shirodkar, relationships that were tested to the hilt within the volatile environment of the house. His bond with Chum Darang stood out, as he admitted to having a soft corner for her, and they were soon touted as the lovebirds of the house. Karan was fiercely protective of Chum, ready to go to war with anyone during tasks to ensure her safety and success. His rivalry with Rajat Dalal—who entered the show with Karan but quickly became a distant and dangerous adversary—escalated into tense confrontations. During a task, Rajat accidentally hurt Karan, bruising his face in a display of muscle power. In a later task, Karan shaved off Rajat's beard, prompting Rajat to vow revenge. Despite the ups and downs, Karan navigated the stint with his sense of humor, even in the most heated fights, making him one of the season's most respected contestants.

Sharing his thoughts on winning the season, Karan Veer Mehra says, “For the last three months, every day has been about winning the trophy and now that it is with me, it all feels surreal. Living in the Bigg Boss house felt like a replica of my life outside—a compressed, intense version that held up a mirror to my experiences and choices. Each day on the show became a page in my personal journal, a reminder of who I am and who I aspire to be. It's incredible to have my sense of humor resonate with so many people, and I'm humbled by the love and laughter shared. Everything I've learned throughout my life was poured into this journey, and in a poetic twist, the lessons I've gathered here will guide me beyond these walls. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the fans who supported me, my friends in the house who stood by me, the incredible team behind the show, and of course, the Dabangg star himself, Salman Khan.”

The finale exploded into action as Veer Pahariya, who is debuting in Hindi cinema with his role in 'Skyforce,' dropped the first shocking elimination, leaving the finalists reeling. Right after, Salman Khan brought the heat by welcoming the old and new rookie chefs from the upcoming second season of 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'. Electrifying the already sizzling vibe, the laughter chefs served up a feast of flavours, each dish reflecting the personalities of the finalists. The stage then lit up with the stars of two much-anticipated shows, 'Doree' and 'Ram Bhavan' teasing audiences with gripping glimpses of the drama to come. But the night took a thrilling twist when Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the dynamic duo from the upcoming film 'Loveyapa,' stormed in to unveil another elimination, setting the stage for the top three. As Junaid and Khushi joined Salman on stage, they stirred the pot by dialing up the rumoured lovebirds of the house—Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang, along with Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh—for a romantic chat that had sparks flying and secrets slipping. The crescendo of surprises hit a new high as Aamir Khan made a historic appearance, stepping in to support his son Junaid's film. The two Khans brought the house down by reviving their iconic banter from 'Andaz Apna Apna'; that's all the inspiration Avinash needed to mimic both legends to perfection, earning roaring applause and the Khans' approval. More fun followed as Aamir and Salman exchanged phones, unleashing hilarious and embarrassing secrets that had all the housemates gasping with laughter, making way for an unforgettable announcement of the season's winner.