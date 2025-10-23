Karan Abhishek Singh resigns as CEO of Zee Media; Raktim Das to take charge

New Delhi: Karan Abhishek Singh on Thursday resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Zee Media Corporation Ltd., with TV9 Network’s Chief Growth Officer (Digital & Broadcasting) Raktim Das set to take charge, BestMediaInfo has learnt.

The exit follows weeks of industry speculation that Das was in the frame to become the next CEO.

Singh, who took charge as CEO at Zee Media in July 2024, leaves after a little over a year in the role.

Before joining Zee Media, Singh spent more than five years at Network18, including stints as CEO – Languages (January 2019 to April 2021) and CEO – Hindi News (TV & Digital) from April 2021 to May 2024, overseeing the Hindi cluster and a slate of regional language channels.

He earlier held senior ad-sales leadership roles at Star India between 2016 and 2018, and worked with PepsiCo as Vice President – Sales (Head, Premium & New Products) from 2011 to 2013.

Singh is an alumnus of NMIMS (Management, 1999–2001) and Kumaun University (Commerce, 1996–1999).

Das was Chief Growth Officer (Digital & Broadcasting) at TV9 Network since August 2021. Between July 2020 and August 2021, he was Chief Operating Officer, TV9 Studio (Digital & Broadcasting).

Before TV9, Das led the ZEE Innovation Studio and Custom Content function at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (October 2017 to July 2020), served as Executive Vice President – Corporate Strategy at Network18 (December 2014 to March 2016), and was President of NewsX (September 2013 to June 2014).

Das holds an MSc in Operational Research from Delhi University and a PG Diploma in Media Management from Times School of Management.

BestMediaInfo.com reported earlier that Rajesh Sareen has exited as Chief Revenue Officer. He had joined Zee Media in September 2024 from Network18.

Manish Seth is set to return to Zee Media to lead revenue, replacing Sareen. Seth was heading revenue for TV9 Digital and serves as Business Head at Money9, and earlier led broadcast revenue at Zee Media.

These developments follow a period of senior churn last year, including the September exits of CRO Mona Jain and CHRO Pooja Duggal, and underline the network’s ongoing realignment of its sales and people functions.