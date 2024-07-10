Karan Abhishek Singh joins ZMCL as CEO

Karan Abhishek Singh has joined as the CEO of Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL).

Before this, Singh was the CEO-Hindi News of Network 18, which he left in February 2024.

Singh has replaced Abhay Ojha, who was asked to leave in May 2024.

Singh joined the network as CEO of the Languages cluster in 2019.

Before that, Singh was associated with Star India, managing Integrated Sales for Television and Digital. His last role at Star involved leading pan-India agency relationships.

He is an alumnus of NMIMS, Mumbai, and has worked in organisations such as PepsiCo, Nokia, Godrej Sara Lee, HLL and GE.