Kalli Purie calls for greater women representation in RSS leadership structure

New Delhi: India Today Group Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie has called for stronger representation of women in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s leadership structures.

Speaking in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the launch of “Tan Samarpit, Man Samarpit” on Monday, a biography of swayamsevak Ramesh Prakash published by Suruchi Prakashan, she also suggested that corruption should not be normalised as a way of life.

She reflected on her interactions with the RSS, noting its simplicity, discipline, and unusual capacity for long-term planning through a centennial blueprint. She spoke of the Panch Parivartan vision and introduced India Today’s initiative on Gross Domestic Behaviour (GDB), which measures attitudes on civic discipline, inclusivity, gender, and corruption.

In his address, RSS Sarsanghchalak directly responded to her remarks.

On social transformation, he said, “Change in society will come only when it comes in the life of the swayamsewak. Knowledge alone is not enough. Transformation requires discipline, example, and practice.”

On women’s representation, he stressed, “Wherever there are swayamsevaks, women are alongside. For women, the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, an all-women organisation started in 1936, runs parallel.

"In many regions, women are part of decision-making, invited into core meetings, and their proposals are included. Fifty per cent of society cannot be kept outside," he said.

He added that processes differ across states but described this as a mark of the Sangh’s adaptive and evolving nature.

He also underlined the importance of balance, “Rashtra seva should never come at the cost of family duties. The two are complementary, not contradictory.”