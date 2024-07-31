Juggernaut Productions enters TV production business

New Delhi: IN10 Media Network’s production house, Juggernaut Productions, has announced its expansion into television production.

Dipti Kalwani, a professional with over 20 years of experience in the media industry, has been appointed to lead the new television production vertical. As Senior Vice-President – TV and AVOD, she will oversee the development and production of television content.

“We are thrilled to have Kalwani lead our television production business,” said Samar Khan, CEO of Juggernaut Productions. “Her vision, creativity, and deep understanding of the television landscape will be invaluable as we embark on this new venture. We are confident that under her leadership, our television content will set new standards for quality and innovation.”

On the new role, Kalwani said, “I am excited to join Juggernaut Productions and lead this exciting new chapter in the company's journey. Television production offers unique opportunities and challenges, and I look forward to creating content that resonates with audiences and continues the Juggernaut legacy of excellence. Our goal is to produce shows that not only entertain but also leave a lasting impact.”

This move into television production is part of Juggernaut Productions' strategy to diversify its content offerings and expand its footprint in the entertainment industry. The company revealed that the production house is also making investments in creating documentaries for various platforms.