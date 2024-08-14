John Abraham spends time with Indian Armed Forces in NDTV’s Jai Jawan

New Delhi: NDTV is set to broadcast its Special Flagship program, Jai Jawan, this Independence Day, 2024, with Bollywood actor John Abraham and the Indian Army. In this tribute to the Nation’s Defenders, Abraham spends a day with the soldiers of the Indian Army stationed in the terrain of Ladakh.

The show highlights the efforts of the troops that are stationed at 15,000 feet, vigilantly defending the country's borders.

Abraham shares a special moment with Subedars, Hawaldars, and Agniveers and breaks the ice by dancing to his famous songs, while the Men-in-Uniform match up to his energy with some slick dance moves of their own. Abraham engages them in light-hearted conversations, asking them about their lives back home and enquires about their families, a topic that brings a smile to their faces.

The show will be broadcast on NDTV this Independence Day.