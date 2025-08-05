JioStar, Zee start migration as I&B ministry blocks Chinese-owned AsiaSat satellites

New Delhi: JioStar and Zee Entertainment have begun migrating their broadcast operations to alternative satellites after the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), acting on a directive from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), ordered all private satellite television channels and teleport operators to discontinue the use of Chinese-owned AsiaSat-5 and AsiaSat-7 satellites for any broadcasting or communication services in India beyond March 31, 2026.

The advisory issued to all licensed broadcasters and teleport operators brings an end to decades of reliance on these satellites for content distribution by leading Indian networks.

IN-SPACe, in its July 2025 authorisation, clarified that Inorbit Space Telecommunications Pvt. Ltd. may provision capacity on AsiaSat-5 and AsiaSat-7 only until March 31, 2026, after which these satellites cannot be used for providing communication services in India.

This shift follows an earlier MIB advisory issued in July 2024, which stated that only non-Indian satellites or constellations specifically authorised by IN-SPACe would be permitted for communication and broadcast services within Indian territory after March 31, 2025.

Any new or additional satellite capacity from non-Indian operators now requires fresh authorisation, with all applications to be routed through an Indian entity, be it a subsidiary, joint venture, or authorised representative. The entire process is now centralised through the IN-SPACe digital platform.

The move is aimed at reducing India’s dependence on foreign-controlled satellite infrastructure, particularly from China, while bolstering data security and digital sovereignty.

By pushing migration to satellites either owned or authorised by Indian entities, the government intends to support the domestic space and satellite technology sectors and encourage partnerships that reinforce the country’s communications backbone.

Operationally, broadcasters can use AsiaSat-5 and AsiaSat-7 under current arrangements only up to March 31, 2026. From April 1, 2025, any request for new or additional non-Indian satellite capacity or changes to existing satellite arrangements will require explicit IN-SPACe approval, again via an Indian intermediary. Non-compliance may lead to service disruptions and regulatory action.

The ministry also made it clear that these directives are non-negotiable, as the government seeks to ensure uninterrupted service for Indian viewers while safeguarding national interests.

The expectation is that this shift will increase demand for capacity on Indian or IN-SPACe-authorised satellites, accelerating investment and innovation across the broadcast distribution landscape over the next 18 months.