JioStar unveils AI assistant RIYA, LenZ and voice cloning for JioHotstar

New Delhi: The 48th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries put the spotlight on Jio’s entertainment business with the launch of three new products. Introducing the initiatives, Akash Ambani announced RIYA, an AI assistant for content discovery on the company’s OTT platform, JioHotstar.

Expanding on the launches, Ambani said RIYA is a voice-enabled assistant built to ease content discovery. It allows users to search across years, seasons and episodes using simple voice commands. “No more scrolling, no more searching. Just ask and RIYA delivers,” the presentation stated.

JioLenZ gives viewers the ability to alter how they watch content with a single click. It offers multiple formats and perspectives within the same stream, creating personalised options for both sports and entertainment.

The AGM also introduced Voiceprint, an AI tool that uses voice cloning and lip-sync technology to deliver content in Indian languages without losing the authenticity of the original performance. Actors and players will appear to speak in the viewer’s language in their own voices, with synchronised lip movement, taking localisation beyond traditional dubbing.

The company further showcased MaxView 3.0, an upgraded version of its mobile-first cricket viewing feature. The tool brings multiple camera angles, language choices, instant highlights and live scorecards onto a single screen, designed around the way users naturally hold their phones.

Speaking at the AGM, Akash Ambani said JioStar today offers 3,20,000 hours of content, six times more than the next two OTT platforms combined, with 30,000 new hours being added every year. “We did a revolution by strategically leveraging content, AI and technology to reshape how stories are told, delivered and experienced,” Ambani told shareholders.

He underlined how the integration of advanced AI tools is “empowering viewers like never before,” enabling more personalised content discovery, immersive experiences, and scalability across platforms.

Ambani revealed that the launch of JioHotstar has been transformative, attracting over 600 million users within three months, including 75 million connected TV households. Of these, 300 million are paying subscribers, a milestone that makes JioHotstar the world’s second-largest streaming platform, an achievement he emphasised was realised entirely within India.

“This record shows the immense potential of Indian consumers,” Ambani said, framing the feat as a global benchmark for homegrown digital entertainment.

Alongside its streaming surge, JioStar continues to dominate traditional television. Ambani noted that the network commands a 34% market share, equal to the next three broadcasters combined. “We are well on our path to serve a billion screens across mobile, TV and connected devices,” he added.

He also unveiled Jio Frames, positioned as a rival to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, and Jio Lens, a new feature on JioHotstar’s interface that enables multi-frame, multi-angle viewing.

Jio Frames marks the company’s entry into wearable devices designed to extend entertainment experiences beyond traditional screens. While detailed specifications were not disclosed, the frames are expected to integrate closely with Jio’s digital platforms.