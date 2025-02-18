JioStar to stream Champions Trophy 2025 Live in 16 feeds

New Delhi: JioStar Network will be the home of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, starting February 19.

On TV, in addition to the English feed, the network will provide coverage in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada across Star Sports and Sports18 channels.

For the first time ever on digital, an ICC tournament will be streamed live across 16 feeds, including nine languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. In addition to the language options, the live streaming on JioHotstar will be complemented by four multi-cam feeds.

Enhancing the coverage, the Indian Sign Language feed and Audio Descriptive Commentary will return on JioHotstar, ensuring an inclusive experience for audiences. This initiative by the JioStar network won a National Award in the Category of Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities 2024. The vertical feed (MaxView) will be available in Hindi and English.

Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content – JioStar, Sports said, “The ICC Men’s Champions

Trophy 2025 will be presented to fans with an unprecedented degree of viewing options and experiences. With the combined might of the widest linear television sports network in the country and biggest digital sports platform, the thrills of this format will not only go deeper and wider, but also be more immersive, innovative, and inclusive. We have created a touchpoint of engagement or innovation for every viewer, no matter what their preference, which makes our presentation of the tournament a never-seen-before experience.”

Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Nasser Hussain, Matthew Hayden, Ian Bishop, Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, Simon Doull, Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, and Aaron Finch will join forces for JioStar’s English coverage.

The Hindi coverage of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 will feature a roster of cricketing icons, including Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Wahab Riaz, Waqar Younis, Sanjay Manjrekar, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Kaif, Piyush Chawla, Sanjay Bangar, Aakash Chopra, and Deep Dasgupta.

Additionally, the regional languages presentation will showcase a line-up of names from the Indian cricket scene, such as Hanuma Vihari, Abhinav Mukund, MSK Prasad, R Sridhar, Murali Vijay, S Badrinath, Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Joshi, Kedar Jadhav, and many more, bringing unparalleled depth and expertise to the broadcast.

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off on February 19, with Pakistan taking on New Zealand in an opener. Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20 at 2:30 PM IST. Their group stage fixtures also include the clash with Pakistan on February 23 and a match against New Zealand on March 2. The tournament will culminate with the final on March 9. All matches will be broadcast on the JioStar Network and streamed live on JioHotstar.