JioStar to broadcast JetSynthesys’ GEPL Season 2

New Delhi: JetSynthesys has announced the broadcast of Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) Season 2 on JioStar’s linear and OTT platforms.

The league will be broadcast on Star Sports and JioHotstar from April 27 to May 2, between 11 AM and 8 PM.

GEPL Season 2 will include 34 matches, set to unfold in Bengaluru. The prize pool for this season is Rs 3.05 crore, last year’s was Rs 2.51 crore.

Powered by Real Cricket, the league maintains its team-based format. Season 1 received 200,000 registrations, while Season 2 has received 910,000+ registrations.

Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys, said, “GEPL is a high-energy league that mirrors the scale and professionalism of traditional sports. Our partnership with JioStar is a milestone, cementing our place on India’s biggest broadcast stage. This sets the tone for what esports can achieve in India, building not just entertainment value but a vibrant economic ecosystem, recognising the best athletes and new heroes of a new sports.”

Rohit Potphode, CEO and League Commissioner, added, “With Season 2, we’ve sharpened our vision for GEPL that enables player growth, team development, and fan engagement at scale. Our presence on JioStar, across both streaming and TV, is strategic in expanding our reach and delivering a premier sports entertainment experience to millions of Indians.”

Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content - Sports, JioStar, said, “We’re excited to partner with JetSynthesys to bring GEPL Season 2 to viewers across the country. This marks a significant step in our commitment to elevating the esports category and offering viewers compelling new formats that blend India’s love for cricket with the growing popularity of gaming. GEPL is a perfect example of innovation in sport, and we are committed to help it reach its full potential.”