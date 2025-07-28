JioStar signs up 8 sponsors for ‘Kyunki’ reboot ahead of July 29 launch

Ahead of the July 29, 2025, premiere of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, eight brands have already come on board as sponsors.
On Star Plus, the show is co-presented by Tide+, Kalyan Jewellers, Maruti Suzuki India, followed by co-powered by sponsors including Fortune Soyabean Oil, Colgate, along with SMART Bazaar.
On JioHotstar, Kalyan Jewellers and Maruti Suzuki India continue their presence as co-presenting sponsors, along with Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta, UTI Mutual Fund and SMART Bazaar as co-powered by sponsors, bringing the total brand count to eight across platforms.
“The return of Kyunki is a full-spectrum media moment. The show is a multi-generational IP which brings together a powerful blend of nostalgia, reach and cultural depth, which helps connect family members together, each finding their own story in the same narrative. Very few properties offer that kind of intergenerational resonance today, and Kyunki delivers on that with precision. We’re thrilled to see such strong interest from brands who recognise the long-term value this property offers across both TV and digital,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Revenue, Entertainment & International, JioStar.
On television, JioStar is offering brand integrations, graphic placements, integrated logo units, and promo tags.
On digital, the solutions are extended through branded feature trays, in-episode graphical placements (astons and branded windows), co-branded vignettes, CTV pause ads, 3D breakout billboard, and fence ads.
From visibility to interaction, the digital ecosystem offers full-funnel coverage, from branded quizzes to immersive, long-form narrative assets.
Returning as a daily prime-time property, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi brings back beloved characters like Tulsi Virani, played by Smriti Irani and Mihir Virani, played by Amar Upadhyay, while introducing a new generation and fresh narratives rooted in the values that made the show iconic.
The limited-episode show will be aired seven days a week. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show celebrates 25 years since its original debut and brings with it a renewed relevance for today’s audience, offering a rare blend of legacy, emotion, and modern-day connection.