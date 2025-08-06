JioStar secures exclusive US Open rights for five years

New Delhi: JioStar has acquired exclusive broadcast and streaming rights for the US Open Tennis Championships in India for the next five years. The agreement was secured via the United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) media rights agency, IMG.

Under the partnership, every match from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will be televised on the Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar. The US Open is regarded as one of the four major Grand Slam tournaments in tennis.

The 2025 edition will take place over 15 competition days, with players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, Novak Djokovic, and Coco Gauff confirmed to compete. Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will return as defending champions in the men’s and women’s singles categories.

A revised format for the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship has also been introduced. This year’s tournament will feature 16 pairs competing for a prize of US$1 million. The line-up includes several Top 10-ranked players and Grand Slam champions. Notable pairings include Alcaraz with Emma Raducanu, Sinner with Emma Navarro, Świątek with Casper Ruud, Djokovic with Olga Danilovic, and Venus Williams with Reilly Opelka. Ben Shelton will join world doubles No.1 Taylor Townsend, while reigning champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori will attempt to retain their title.

As part of its coverage, JioStar will incorporate its existing suite of technology features, such as multi-language commentary and behind-the-scenes access, across its broadcast and streaming platforms.

“We are thrilled to add the US Open to our expanding portfolio of world-class sporting events. This association with the USTA deepens the range of premier global sports content available to fans on our platforms,” said Harry Griffith, Head of International Acquisitions & Syndication, JioStar. “With the US Open, JioStar is now the home of two of the four prestigious Grand Slams, offering year-round tennis coverage and reaffirming our commitment to delivering top-tier live action to every corner of the country.”

“We are delighted to partner with JioStar to bring the US Open to our fans across India,” said Kirsten Corio, Chief Commercial Officer, USTA. “JioStar’s forward-thinking, digital-first approach and their vast scale make them the ideal partner to carry the tournament into a new era. We look forward to connecting with tennis fans on the platforms they use most, delivering a world-class viewing experience that is innovative and engaging.”

The acquisition adds to JioStar’s growing portfolio of sports properties, which already includes broadcast rights for ICC events, the Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams, the TATA IPL and WPL, Premier League football, Wimbledon, and Pro Kabaddi League.

The US Open 2025 will run from August 18 to September 7.