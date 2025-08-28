JioStar rolls out language feeds, new features for PKL 12

New Delhi: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 will be broadcast in eight languages, with Bhojpuri and Haryanvi added for the first time. The league, beginning on August 29, will also feature new broadcast technology such as referee bodycams and dugout views.

Bhojpuri actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan will lead the Bhojpuri feed, while the Telugu feed will feature former coach Srinivas Reddy. Other names in the commentary line-up include 2019 championship winner K. Prapanjan (Tamil), U-Mumba champions Mohit Chhillar (Haryanvi) and Vishal Mane (Marathi), former India women’s captain Mamatha Poojary (Kannada) and raider Rishank Devadiga. Voices such as Sunil Taneja, Vrajesh Hirjee, Padamjeet Sehrawat, NC Kaushik and Chaitanya Sant will also feature across feeds.

The new broadcast elements will include two dugout camera angles capturing sideline activity, a split-screen showing live action alongside the revival sequence, and a ‘referee cam’ providing first-person perspectives of the match.

“Season 12 of PKL is about making the game more accessible and more engaging than ever. By presenting the league in eight languages, including Bhojpuri and Haryanvi for the first time, we are taking kabaddi deeper into its heartlands and closer to its fans. Combined with innovations like referee cam and dugout views, and a refreshed format that brings aggression to the fore, this season will deliver a richer and more immersive storytelling experience across platforms,” said Siddharth Sharma, Head, Audience Engagement, Viewership and Monetisation Initiative, JioStar.

Changes have also been introduced to the competition structure. Matches ending in a tie during the league stage will now be settled by tie-breakers. A new ‘play-in’ round has been added between the league phase and playoffs, under which the top two teams will progress directly. Teams finishing third and fourth will contest a mini-qualifier, while those ranked fifth to eighth will compete for the remaining playoff places.

Season 12 opens on August 29, with Telugu Titans facing Tamil Thalaivas. Matches will be available on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.