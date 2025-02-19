JioStar onboards 11 sponsors for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

New Delhi: JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming platform of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, has unveiled the lineup of sponsors.
The confirmed sponsors include Dream11, Pernod Ricard India, Beam Suntory, Kohler, Birla Opus, Vodafone Idea, ICICI Bank, LIC Housing Finance, Eicher Motors and Indira IVF.
“We are thrilled to bring the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 to millions of cricket fans in India, supported by a robust roster of sponsors,” said Anup Govindan, Chief Revenue Officer, Sports, JioStar. “This tournament is poised to be a landmark event, and the enthusiastic participation of top brands underscores the unifying power of cricket. We look forward to delivering an unmatched viewing experience for fans and meaningful value for our partners.”
The ninth edition of the tournament kicked off on Wednesday, February 19, and will culminate with the final on March 9. All matches will be broadcast on the JioStar Network and streamed live on JioHotstar.