Jiostar onboards 11 sponsors for Colors' new reality show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’

New Delhi: Colors is set to premiere its latest weekend primetime reality format, Pati Patni Aur Panga, on Saturday, August 2, 2025. The channel has already roped in 11 sponsors ahead of the launch.
Nivea Body Milk has come on board as the Presenting Sponsor, with Sugar Free Green, Rajdhani Besan, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Pour Homme and ENVY joining as Co-Powered Sponsors.
Vikram Tea, Colgate, Catch, and Giva have come on board as Special Partners, while Zouk adds to the strong roster as the Associate Partner.
The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.
“Colors is a non-fiction powerhouse, consistently delivering engaging home-grown non-fiction formats that strike a chord with viewers across the country. Our focus has always been on creating formats that bring families together and keep audiences engaged weekend after weekend. Pati Patni Aur Panga builds on this tradition with a unique blend of authenticity and entertainment. For brands, it offers family-inclusive weekend viewing, prime-time stickiness, and high-impact integrations across TV and digital. The perfect festive-season alignment, ensuring maximum recall and engagement with viewers across demographics,” said Mahesh Shetty, Head of Revenue, Entertainment, JioStar.
Pati Patni Aur Panga brings together some of India’s most loved celebrity couples with real drama, no script - including Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal, Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad, Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary, Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani, Sudesh Lehri & Mamta Lehri, and Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar.
From raw emotions to hilarious couple challenges and unfiltered conversations, the show blends authentic chemistry with unpredictable fun, offering a front-row seat to the candid dynamics of modern relationships.