JioStar Kids launches new animated series ‘Bittu Bahanebaaz’

New Delhi: JioStar Kids has introduced a new animated series titled Bittu Bahanebaaz, which is currently airing on Sonic every day at 12:30 PM, with repeat telecasts at 9 AM and 7 PM. The show is also available for streaming on JioHotstar on the same day.

The series centres on Bittu, a 10-year-old known for his clever and humorous excuses to navigate everyday situations. Through light-hearted storytelling and relatable scenarios, the show explores the imaginative world of a child who uses wit and creativity to handle challenges.

The title track, written by lyricist Gulzar, further enhances the tone of the show, offering a musical reflection of Bittu’s character and the world he inhabits.

Bittu Bahanebaaz adds to the growing list of Indian animated content aimed at young audiences. The show follows the tradition of other locally produced series aired by the network, such as Motu Patlu, Chikoo aur Bunty, Pinaki & Happy – The Bhoot Bandhus, and Rudra.