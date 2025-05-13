JioStar Kids launches its 15th local IP ‘Bittu Bahanebaaz’ on Sonic

New Delhi: JioStar Kids is all set to launch its 15th homegrown IP - Bittu Bahanebaaz. Bittu is the story of a smart and quick-thinking 10-year-old boy who always finds funny and creative ways to get out of everyday sticky situations in a fast and imaginative manner.

Bittu Bahenebaaz is live on Sonic from May 12, daily at 12.30 pm.

The show is packed with humour and everyday moments that everyone can relate to. At its heart, Bittu Bahanebaaz is based on a simple truth—we all have a little bit of Bittu in us! With his sharp mind and boundless imagination, Bittu lives in a world where rules are flexible and creativity leads the way! That’s what makes it a fun and relatable watch for kids and families alike. Adding to this charm is a vibrant title track penned by the Gulzar Sahab, perfectly capturing Bittu's world.

Alok Jain, Head of Cluster, Entertainment (Colors, Digital Hindi, Niche, Movies and Studio), JioStar, shared, “At JioStar Kids, we remain deeply committed to understanding the pulse of today’s ever evolving consumer. Our aim is to create relevant, screen-agnostic content that resonates across platforms—stories that are relatable, inclusive, and designed for kids and families to watch together and create memorable moments while doing so. As Sonic continues to strengthen its position in the category, our legacy of developing beloved homegrown IPs empowers us to lead meaningfully and innovatively. We are excited to welcome Bittu Bahenebaaz which will further enrich our storytelling and expand the universe of characters that kids love.”

A multi-platform campaign will span across the JioStar Network on TV, JioHotstar, digital, social media, gaming and connected TVs, ensuring Bittu’s antics reach every screen.

To bring the experience even closer to kids, an AI-driven chatbot and customised games inspired by Bittu will allow fans to interact with the character on the Sonic Gang website and adding a layer of immersive fun. Further amplifying the launch, there will be activities in malls across the country to connect with kids and families, promotions in cinemas during major summer releases, and creator-led content that brings Bittu’s world to life for kids.