JioStar CTO Rajat Nigam to receive BES Broadcast Excellence Award at BES Expo 2026

New Delhi: Broadcast Engineering Society (India) will confer the Broadcast Excellence Award and Honorary Fellowship on Rajat Nigam, Chief Technology Officer of JioStar, at BES Expo 2026 later this month.

The award will be presented at the inaugural session of the 30th International Conference and Exhibition on Broadcast and Media Technology, scheduled to be held from January 29 to 31, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, according to a letter issued by the Society.

In its communication, the Broadcast Engineering Society said the recognition is in acknowledgement of Nigam’s contribution to the advancement of broadcast and media technology in India.

The award will be presented by the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony on January 29. The event will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

BES Expo 2026 is being organised under the theme “Broadcast Intelligence Innovation: Make in India for the World” and will feature conference sessions and an exhibition showcasing broadcast technologies and services.

The BES Expo is supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Communications, Prasar Bharati, Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, Society of Broadcast Engineers (USA) and the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation.