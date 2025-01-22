JioStar appoints Sameer Gogate as Business Head, Colors

New Delhi: JioStar has onboarded BBC Studios’ Sameer Gogate as the Business Head of Colors.

Sources close to the matter have confirmed the onboarding. This marks Gogate's second stint with the Viacom18 team, which has been remodelled following the Reliance-Disney Star merger to form JioStar.

Before the return, Gogate was working as a General Manager - India Productions at BBC Studios Limited. Having worked for BBC for five years, Gogate was involved in various projects pertaining to TV and OTT. He has also worked as the Chief Development Officer at Eros International Media.

Gogate was part of the Viacom18 team as the Director - Commercial & Syndication before he quit in March 2012. Post the departure, he joined as Business Head - Films at Endemol India.

Now, after a span of 13 years, he is returning as the Business Head, Colors at the newly merged JioStar.

Gogate’s career also entails several roles at organisations such as Tata International, EY, Britannia Industries, and Infosys. He is an engineering graduate from Fr Agnel, Mumbai. Following this, he pursued an MBA degree in International Business and Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of International Business.