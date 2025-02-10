iTV Network appoints Abhay Ojha as CEO for TV, Print, Digital and Sports League Business

New Delhi: ITV network on Monday announced the appointment of Abhay Ojha as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for TV, Print, Digital and Sports League Business.

A seasoned business leader with over 25 years of experience, Ojha brings a proven track record of driving exponential growth and transforming underperforming businesses and consulting experience with top companies such as Zee Media, Star India, Zee Entertainment, Turner and Hindustan Unilever et al.

Ojha's expertise spans multiple industries, including media, FMCG, e-commerce, and financial modeling. He is a skilled change catalyst and financial strategist with a strong background in business management, digital transformation, investments, new business acquisition, and startups.

Throughout his career, Ojha has successfully led multiple companies through digital transformations, resulting in millions of dollars in profit. His entrepreneurial spirit, passion for innovation, and strong business acumen have enabled him to achieve unprecedented success in launching new businesses.

"We are thrilled to welcome Abhay as our the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for TV, Print, Digital and Sports League Business," said Aishwarya Pandit, Chairperson, ITV Foundation. "His exceptional leadership skills, business acumen, and passion for innovation make him the ideal candidate to drive our organization's growth and success. We have significant opportunities for growth ahead, including how technology and the client experience can drive solutions and extend the benefits to our viewers. Abhay is an exceptional leader who is aligned with our mission-driven culture, making him the ideal candidate.”

On his appointment, Ojha commented, "It's an honor to join ITV network, an institution I have long admired and respected. I am drawn to ITV network because of the organisation’s clarity and consistency of purpose and am very excited to partner with the outstanding leadership team to lead the company into the future.”