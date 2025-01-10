ISPL signs Rs 9.93 cr deal with Predator Energy as Official Energy Drink Partner

New Delhi: The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), the tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament played inside a stadium, has onboarded global energy drink brand, ‘Predator Energy’ as its Official Energy Drink Partner.

The three-year sponsorship deal is valued at Rs 9.93 crore, with Rs 3 crore for the first year and a 10% annual increase.

Suraj Samat, League Commissioner and Core Committee Member, ISPL, said, “We are delighted to welcome Predator Energy to the ISPL family as our official energy drink partner. The association aligns with our mission to bring high-octane energetic action to cricket fans across the country. As ISPL provides a platform to fuel the dreams of aspiring cricketers, we look forward to inspire players and fans alike over the next three seasons with Predator Energy!”

The announcement comes in the wake of the ISPL Season 2 Player Auction, which saw Abhishek Dalhor making his mark as the most expensive player at Rs 20.50 lakh and 15-year-old Sharik Yasir coming on board as the youngest player for Srinagar Ke Veer owned by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

With the squads now finalised and the addition of Predator Energy as a key brand partner, ISPL Season 2 is set to deliver a mix of cricket and entertainment from January 26 to February 15, 2025, at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra.

Ticket sales for the ISPL Season 2 have gone live on the District by Zomato app.

The ticket prices range from Rs 199 to Rs 499 for General Tickets and from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 for Premium Tickets which will include complimentary food and beverages.

Season Tickets are also available, starting at Rs 2,499 (General Ticket) and Rs 15,000 (Premium Ticket) offering fans access to all matches of the season.

“ISPL is India’s biggest sports & music carnival to celebrate the champion in each one of us. Season 2 promises to be bigger with thrilling action and blockbuster entertainment. With tickets now available, we invite fans from across the country to be part of this cricket festival and feel the energy live inside the stadium,” added Samat.

The ISPL Season 2 Auction, held on December 11, 2024, in Mumbai, saw bidding among six teams, with 96 players signed for over Rs 5.54 crore. The auction also saw the introduction of new features, including the Right-to-Match (RTM) and Icon Player rules, allowing teams to retain star players and build stronger squads.

The six franchises represent a mix of cricket and entertainment, with owners such as Amitabh Bachchan (Majhi Mumbai), Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad), Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan (Tiigers of Kolkata), Hrithik Roshan (KVN Bangalore Strikers), and Suriya (Chennai Singams) adding a star-studded dimension to the league.

The tournament will feature live matches on Star Sports 1 and streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.