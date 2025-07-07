Ishan Chatterjee succeeds Sanjog Gupta as CEO – Sports and Live Experiences at JioStar

New Delhi: Ishan Chatterjee has been given the additional responsibility of CEO – Sports and Live Experiences at JioStar, following the departure of Sanjog Gupta, who has taken over as CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Chatterjee will take on this new mandate in addition to his existing responsibilities as Chief Business Officer – Sports Revenue, SMB, and Creator at the company.

Gupta previously held the role of CEO – Sports and Live Experiences at JioStar.

Chatterjee joined JioCinema as Chief Business Officer in October 2024, and after the merger of Disney Star and Viacom18, he assumed the expanded CBO role at the newly formed media conglomerate.

Prior to JioStar, Chatterjee served as Managing Director at YouTube India. With over two decades of experience—including 13 years at Google—he has also held key roles at McKinsey & Company and Hindustan Unilever.

An alumnus of The Wharton School and St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, Chatterjee brings a blend of strategic, digital, and leadership experience to his new role.