Is it really time to say goodbye to Cartoon Network?

New Delhi: Cartoon Network, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, has been a staple for 90s kids with shows like Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry, and Johnny Bravo.

Recently, the trend #RIPCartoonNetwork on X lit fire to the rumours of the channel's shutdown.

Cartoon Network has clarified that there is no truth to the speculation that the network or the studio is shutting down.

The rumors began after Animation Workers Ignited posted on X, hinting at the channel's end: "Cartoon Network is dead?!?! Spread the word about what’s at stake for animation!!!” The post included a video warning that "animation is under attack" and highlighted industry unemployment.

Cartoon Network is dead?!?!



Spread the word about what’s at stake for animation!!! Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork



Active members of TAG can help by filling out your survey! Today (7/8) is the last day! pic.twitter.com/dHNMvA1q0A — Animation Workers Ignited (@AWorkersIgnited) July 8, 2024

The post went viral, sparking nostalgia and sadness among fans reminiscing about classic cartoons. Many expressed hope that the channel wouldn't shut down.