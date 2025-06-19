IPL 2025 records highest-ever TVR on TV; CTV viewership grew by 49%: JioStar

New Delhi: IPL 2025 reached one billion viewers across television and digital platforms, JioStar said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The IPL media rights holder said in a press statement that the 18th edition of IPL recorded the highest-ever cumulative watch-time of over 840 billion minutes.

IPL garnered over 23.1 billion views and 384.6 billion minutes of watch-time on JioHotstar, reflecting a 29% year-on-year surge in digital viewing, stated JioStar.

“This momentum was driven by a sharp rise in Connected TV (CTV) consumption, which alone grew by 49%, underscoring the growth of large-screen digital viewing in India, in parallel with the existing penetration of linear large-screens,” it added.

Star Sports recorded 456 billion minutes of watch-time and the highest average TVR (rating) across the viewing universe and key demographics on the network (Source: BARC, TG: 2 + U + R, All India), said JioStar.

The TATA IPL 2025 Final amassed 31.7 billion minutes of watch-time across JioStar’s platforms (Star Sports and JioHotstar), making it the most-watched match in the history of T20 Cricket.

JioStar stated, “On TV, IPL registered the highest ever reach for a T20 match at 169 million viewers and watch-time at 15 billion minutes. On JioHotstar, the match rewrote digital history, emerging as the biggest T20 match ever with 892 million video views, 55 million peak concurrency, and 16.74 billion minutes of watch-time (Source: BARC, TG: 2 + U + R, All India).”

Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports and Live Experiences, JioStar, said, “The incredible viewership numbers are reinforcement of our belief in the commitment to serve fans and the potential for growth of even a scaled property like the TATA IPL.”

“We had a two-pronged approach this season. We wanted to widen the consideration for the tournament experience, by focusing on key viewer cohorts which had a light-touch relationship with IPL while also offering a deep, navigable consumer journey to grow engagement with committed fans. From non-viewers and fringe viewers co-viewing the IPL to deeply immersed fanatics, JioStar offered customised offerings for a wide spectrum of distinct cohorts defined by age, consumption profile and region. From the invite and proposition to the broadcast, we were committed to delivering hyper-personalised experiences that are inclusive, intuitive, interactive, and immersive. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the fans, whose passion and love for the game inspire us. We would also thank BCCI and our partners, whose support is critical in our endeavour to constantly raise the bar on industry-defining experiences we offer on our platforms," he added.

The season also opened strong, with the first weekend (three matches) clocking 49.56 billion minutes of watch-time across platforms, which is an all-time IPL record, shared JioStar.