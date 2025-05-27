Intelsat gets govt nod to provide satellite services to India’s broadcast media

New Delhi: Intelsat, a global operator of integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, has received approval from the Indian government to provide satellite coverage to India’s broadcast media sector. The regulatory clearance marks a notable development, making Intelsat one of the first foreign satellite operators allowed to directly offer such services in the country.

The approval, granted by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), covers four of Intelsat’s geostationary satellites — IS-17, IS-20, IS-36, and IS-39 — that use C-band spectrum to provide regional coverage. These satellites will cater primarily to India's broadcasting industry, enabling media companies to distribute content across India and to international markets.

“This approval represents a significant step forward in Intelsat’s contribution to India’s space commerce sector, a source of great national pride,” said Gaurav Kharod, Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific at Intelsat. “Our extensive satellite network with four satellites covering the region will provide Indian broadcasters with reliable, high-quality connectivity solutions that meet their evolving needs. This authorization enables us to better serve our customers and contribute to India’s growing media landscape.”

Following the regulatory go-ahead, Intelsat has signed agreements with three major Indian media companies to deliver content services across the country.