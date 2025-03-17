India’s I&B Sector attracts Rs 4,786 crore FDI in Apr-Dec, led by Disney

New Delhi: As per the latest data released by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the I&B sector, in the first nine months of FY25, attracted a total of Rs 4,786 crore in foreign direct investment (FDI).

The Walt Disney - Star India merger has emerged as the biggest contributor to the foreign investments fueled into the information and broadcasting sector.

According to DPIIT, the US-based Walt Disney, in the third quarter of the current fiscal, poured Rs 1,264 crore into Star India through Star US Holdings Subsidiary LLC. Looking at it on a 9-month timeline, the total investment Disney allocated to Star India touches almost Rs 3,847 crore.

In addition to this, Prime Focus Technologies, an AI-powered media tech organisation received Rs 742 crore from its holding company based in Luxembourg called DNEG S.a.r.l in the quarter ending September 2024. In the second quarter of the almost fleeting financial year 2024-25, Pocket FM secured Rs 387 crore from Pocket FM Corp., based out of the US.

Other notable contributors to the FDI linked to the information and broadcasting sector include IVY Entertainment (Rs 177 crore from a UAE-based holding in Q3FY25), Warner Music (Rs 136 crore from WEA International Inc. in Q1FY25), and Irelia Sports India securing Rs 287 crore from a company owned by CVC Capital Partners.

During the nine-month period of FY25, the I&B sector witnessed a slump of Rs 2084 crores. In the nine-month period of the previous fiscal year, the sector had received a total of Rs 6,390 crore.