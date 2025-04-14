Indian broadcasters rally behind WAVES 2025 after initial reservations

New Delhi: As the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) takes place at Jio World Centre in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, Indian broadcasters have pledged full support to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This marks a significant shift from their earlier reservations.

WAVES 2025, a flagship initiative of the Indian government, aims to position India as a global hub for content creation, investment, and ‘Create in India’ opportunities while fostering international collaboration.

While the summit garnered endorsements from global giants such as Google, Meta, Netflix, and Amazon, initial reports suggested a tepid response from Indian media and entertainment (M&E) players.

In December 2024, BestMediaInfo.com highlighted broadcasters’ lukewarm stance, attributing it to strained relations with the government over issues like the now-scrapped Draft Broadcast Bill, attempts to regulate OTT platforms, and proposals to shift the broadcast sector under the Department of Telecommunications.

Four months later, India’s media and entertainment industry has rallied to support the government’s ambitious summit, frequently promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across various platforms, including his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’.

Industry leaders felt the government was prioritising its own agenda, including content oversight and high-profile events like WAVES, over addressing the sector’s urgent challenges.

Some industry voices argued that such summits should be driven by the M&E sector itself, rather than the Ministry expending significant resources.

However, direct interventions from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have galvanised support, as evidenced by the inclusion of top Indian executives in WAVES 2025 subcommittees, exclusively reported by BestMediaInfo.com.

Prominent Indian M&E leaders involved include Uday Shankar, Vice-Chairman of Jio Star; Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India; Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India Today Group; and Arjun Nohwar, SVP and Country GM of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Global streaming and tech giants are represented by executives such as Gaurav Gandhi and Nikhil Madhok (Amazon Prime), Monika Shergill (Netflix), Shivnath Thukral (Meta), Preeti Lobana (Google), Ajay Vidyasagar (YouTube), Amarjit Singh Batra (Spotify India), and Puneet Chandok (Microsoft).

The participation of these industry heavyweights signals robust backing from their organisations.

“Our engagement with WAVES is comprehensive, collaborating closely with the government to ensure the summit’s success. From ideation to logistics, we’re leveraging our expertise to deliver an unparalleled event,” said a senior executive, speaking anonymously.

The Indian film industry is also rallying behind the summit, with leading actors and directors serving as subcommittee members or speakers.

As India seeks to establish itself as a global content hub, the summit will facilitate knowledge exchange with international M&E leaders.

Confirmed global speakers include Louis Boswell, CEO of the Asia Video Industry Association; Kang Sungkyu, Director/CEO of Busan Film Commission; Takero Goto, Representative Director of CODA; Jibe Lee, CEO of Liri Bridge, South Korea; Briana Yarhouse, Director of Animation at Interlochen Center for the Arts; Brian Nitzkin, SVP of Business Development at Orbital Virtual Studios; Cris Ripley, President & CEO of SBG TV (Sinclair); Simon Ingram, journalist and author; and Nadia Dreosti, Board Member of Locarno Film Festival.

Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, will deliver a keynote address.