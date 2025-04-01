India TV Speed News ‘Wellness Weekend’ empowers viewers with practical insights

New Delhi: A premier news and broadcasting channel, India TV Speed News, recently held the much-awaited ‘Wellness Weekend’. It brought together prominent health experts, cardiologists, orthopedists, endocrinologists, psychiatrists in addition to featuring insightful discussions to inspire an improved lifestyle.

The first session, led by panelists Dr. Dheeraj Dubey, Senior Consultant, Joint Replacement Surgery at Shalby Hospital, Professor Prashant Kumar Patra, Dean of SOA Group Hospital, and Dr. Sameer Bhati, a renowned public health expert, emphasized the critical role of sleep, diet, and exercise in maintaining health. Dr. Bhati deliberated upon the rise in sleep deprivation among youth and its impact on the body.

The next session, hosting Dr. Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, focused on the increasing incidences of heart attacks in India, which has seen a 50% rise in the last 15 years, with individuals under 50 becoming prone to it. Risk factors, consisting of sedentary lifestyles, smoking, poor diets, excessive alcohol consumption, stress, hypertension, and high cholesterol are the main causes, he said. Dr. Seth suggested regular exercise, such as brisk walking for 200 minutes per week, to lessen the risk of heart attacks by 25%.

A key session of the day included insights from Dr. Balbir Singh, Group Chairman Cardiac Sciences, Max Saket. He addressed common misconceptions about angiography, angioplasty, and bypass surgery. He also laid emphasis on the advancements in stent technology, post-procedure medication, and conditions where bypass surgery is essential.

Next, a discussion on diabetes was led by Dr. Ambrish Mithal, Chairman and Head of Endocrinology and Diabetes at Max Healthcare. He underscored the need for annual blood sugar tests from the age of 25, especially in India. He attributed diabetes to genetics, excess weight, and poor dietary.

Furthermore, Dr. Amarender Singh Puri, Vice Chairman IDHS, Medanta, in a session on gut health explained that a healthy gut relies on a balanced ecosystem of good and bad bacteria. In one’s youth, good digestion is mostly supported by high gut biodiversity. However, this ability declines with age, making gut health maintenance increasingly important.

Taking the course of the discussion ahead, Dr. Sanjeev Saxena, shed light on the crucial role of the kidneys in maintaining bodily balance. He focused on early symptoms of kidney issues, such as fatigue, swollen feet, and high blood pressure. Moreover, he advised limiting salt intake to 5 grams per day for healthy individuals and 2.5 grams for those with hypertension. Additionally, he noted that drinking 2.5 to 3 liters of water daily can aid in preventing kidney-related ailments.

As part of the concluding session, Dr. Gopichand Khilnani, Chairman of the Institute of Pulmonary at PSRI, shared his views on healthy lungs, underlining the issue of air pollution. He stated that India's Air Quality Index (AQI) is hazardous to health, with cities like Delhi, Kanpur, Kolkata, experiencing poor air quality. Besides, he expressed how excessive use of steroids during COVID-19 has had lasting effects on individuals, contributing to growing cases of asthma, bronchitis, and pulmonary fibrosis.