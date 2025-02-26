India TV Speed News hosts Education Conclave 2025 on February 27

New Delhi: India TV will be hosting Speed News Education Conclave 2025, on February 27, 2025, at Scope Convention Centre, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi.

The event will feature stakeholders from the education sector to discuss how to equip Indian students with skills for the future.

The chief guest for the event, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, India will initiate conversation around policy reforms, emerging trends in the industry, and ways to strengthen the education system.

Educationists, policymakers, vice-chancellors of universities, CXOs of EdTech platforms, and officials from UGC, AICTE, National Testing Agency, NCERT, IITs, and IIMs will also participate in the conclave.

The discussions will revolve around the challenges faced by the education sector, including the effects of education policies on future generations, the rising trend of Indian students pursuing higher education abroad, and the evolving role of tuition and coaching institutions in balancing education and commerce.

Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, India TV, said, "Education is the backbone of our nation's progress, and we need to collectively address the challenges for a fair and structured education system with responsibility and diligence. This conclave provides a platform for constructive discussion and generates innovative and collaborative solutions for students and educators."