India TV revamps Speed News channel with new format focused on clarity

New Delhi: India TV has unveiled a new avatar of its Speed News Channel, reinforcing the network’s focus on innovation in news delivery and viewer-first journalism. The refreshed format aims to redefine the consumption of fast news by combining speed with clarity and context.

Under the new format, the Speed News Channel moves away from the conventional fast news approach, where stories are flashed for four to five seconds. Each news story will now be presented in a 25 to 30-second format, allowing viewers to understand the complete news while maintaining the pace of speed bulletins.

The revamped Speed News is targeted at viewers who want to stay quickly informed without missing essential details. The channel will offer sharper and more comprehensive updates on politics, major national developments, key events, and important international news.

The new format also places increased emphasis on younger audiences, with regular updates on cinema and entertainment, sports, markets and business, gadgets, technology, and new product launches, making the channel more contemporary and engaging.

Commenting on the revamp, Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, India TV, said, “We are witnessing a clear shift in audience expectations from fast news, with greater emphasis on clarity and context. At India TV, we believe the new avatar of Speed News reflects this shift by evolving the fast news format to balance speed with better understanding. We aim to ensure viewers receive complete and clear information in a short span of time, while staying aligned with responsible news delivery.”