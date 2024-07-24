India TV launches exclusive 24x7 news stream of Paris Olympics 2024

Delhi: India TV, an Indian news broadcaster, announced the launch of an exclusive 24x7 news stream for the Paris 2024 Olympics for CTV audience.



This Olympics 24x7 stream service aims to deliver coverage of the 2024 Olympics, from on ground coverage from Paris, real-time updates, interviews with athletes and coaches, athlete’s life stories, behind-the-scenes insights, and highlighted moments.



Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV, said, “With our vision of CTV growth, we understand the requirements of demanding audience. Along the same lines, we also understand the importance of the Olympics and its growing popularity among viewers. With this CTV first Olympics stream, we aim to bring the Olympics closer to viewers, allowing them to witness every triumph, every remarkable feat, and every moment of glory as it happens.”