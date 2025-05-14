India TV appoints Navneet Gautam as Chief Manager to strengthen social media content

New Delhi: As part of its strategy to strengthen social media content, India TV has appointed Navneet Gautam as Chief Manager.

Gautam is a digital-first media professional with over a decade of experience in journalism, content production, and social media strategy.

He started his career at Navbharat Times and later worked at The Quint and Times Internet, where he built a strong reputation for SEO-driven editorial content and high-performance Hindi-language content.

With a master’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, he was previously associated with ABP Network’s social media team, where he played an important role in amplifying digital reach, aligning content with audience preferences, and driving platform-specific engagement.

Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV, said, "We are excited to onboard Mr. Gautam to the strategic content team at a time when social media is driving the next phase of growth for our brands. With his extensive experience in social media content strategy and editorial excellence, he is well-equipped to lead our efforts in enhancing and expanding our digital footprint. His expertise will be impactful in the creation of engagement strategies, ensuring India TV remains at the forefront of the media landscape. We are confident that his insights and leadership will play a key role in strengthening our brand’s relevance and reach across multiple platforms."