India TV appoints Mohit Roy Sharma as Head Communication and Outreach

New Delhi: India TV has appointed Mohit Roy Sharma – Head, Communications and Outreach.

Roy has nearly three decades of experience in corporate communications, brand strategy, and high-impact media IPs.

Prior to joining India TV, Sharma served as Senior Executive Editor, Outreach and Head – Corporate Communications at ABP Network.

A postgraduate from the University of Winnipeg, Canada, Sharma has previously held leadership roles at the India Today Group.

Commenting on the appointment, Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, India TV, said, “We are delighted to onboard Mohit Roy Sharma to the India TV leadership team at a time when the media landscape is undergoing rapid transformation. His well-versed experience in strategic communications & brand outreach brings immense value to the group. His ability to align communication strategies to create brand visibility through his media relations will strengthen our positioning and will play an essential role in enhancing our presence and relevance across platforms.