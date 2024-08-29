India TV announces strategic restructuring of its sales team

New Delhi: Rajat Sharma-owned India TV on Thursday announced a strategic restructuring of its sales team amid its expansion plans across television, connected TV, and streaming platforms.

This reorganisation comes in response to the notable success of India TV’s CTV-first content on streaming devices and the robust engagement driven by the Speed News channel, the channel said in a press statement.

Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV, said, “We are excited to unveil our new sales team structure, which supports our vision to expand our reach and strengthen our position as a leading news channel. This strategic change is designed to energise our presence, respond swiftly to market dynamics, and offer greater value to advertisers. With a team of seasoned experts, we are ready to lead our sales strategy into this next growth phase.”

Under the leadership of Sudipto Chowdhuri, Chief Revenue Officer, India TV's sales team has been strategically restructured into three divisions.

As National Head, Mini Harrison will head the India TV Television business.

Harrison brings over 29 years of experience from News24 and Zee Media Corp Ltd.

Her regional team includes Manan Sheel Bhasin (North); Supreeth S Gondkar (South); Shyamotpal Chanda (East); and Arghya Roy Chowdhury (West).

Avdhesh Kumar is the National Head of Connected TV and Streaming Platforms.

Kumar brings over 15 years of experience with stints at Inshorts, Star Jalsha, Channel V, and The Walt Disney Company.

Pratibha Mishra (North and East) and Shriram Devati (South and West) would report to Kumar as regional heads.

Sourav Dev, the National Head overseeing Speed News, brings substantial sales and marketing experience from Times Network and TV Today Network.

His team includes Subhadip Bandopadhyay (North and East), and Sreyashi Banerjee (South and West).

The aim of this restructuring is to enhance India TV’s presence across channels and platforms, enabling the company to respond swiftly to market dynamics and deliver increased value to advertisers, the channel said adding that it is well-positioned to drive its sales strategy into this new phase of growth with a leadership team boasting extensive industry experience and regional expertise.