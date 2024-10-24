India Today partners with Samsung to become 'India's Healthiest Newsroom'

New Delhi: India Today has partnered with Samsung to turn the former into ‘India’s healthiest newsroom’ with Samsung’s latest Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 to be worn by all the employees of the organisation.

Given the high-stress work environments of journalists, IndiaToday has taken a step by incorporating wearable health technology into the workplace.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7, equipped with health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, blood pressure analysis, ECG, and irregular heart rhythm notification (IHRN), empower reporters to manage their health in real-time, amidst a demanding newsroom setting.

Rahul Shaw, CEO of Television and Radio Business, said, “At India Today, we not only break news but also break new ground in redefining workplace health. By integrating Samsung’s cutting-edge technology, this partnership results not just in the well-being of our journalists, it leads the way for other organisations to follow suit. This partnership goes beyond innovation; it's about inspiring a health-first mindset in every aspect of life.'"

The goal of the partnership is to create a blueprint for a healthier workforce not only within the media industry but across all corporate sectors.