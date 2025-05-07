India Today Group reshuffles TV business leadership, Rahul Shaw to focus on Stage Aaj Tak

New Delhi: The India Today Group has announced a significant reshuffle in its TV business leadership.

Rahul Shaw will now fully dedicate his efforts to scaling Stage Aaj Tak, a venture that has shown strong early momentum.

Shaw will move away from his current responsibilities in the TV and radio businesses to concentrate solely on expanding this digital-first platform.

Stage Aaj Tak, known for its innovative approach to digital content, has been a priority growth area for the group as it seeks to capture the evolving tastes of online audiences.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Verma has been appointed to oversee the revenue operations of Aaj Tak on an interim basis. In this role, Verma will lead the revenue teams across the South, West, and North regions, while Satyaky will continue to independently manage the East region.

Manisha Solanki and Gunjan Taneja will maintain their leadership over India Today TV and Good News Today (GNT), respectively.

As part of this reshuffle, all of Shaw’s former direct reports, along with Verma, will now report directly to Bhatia.

Bhatia noted that the reorganisation is designed to “align our teams for long-term success, foster internal growth opportunities, and intensify our focus on core business priorities.”

He also expressed confidence that the new structure would “energise the collective efforts” of the team as it navigates the rapidly evolving media landscape.