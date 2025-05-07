​​India Today Group doubles down on homegrown leadership amid high-profile exits

New Delhi: The India Today Group has once again leaned into its tradition of nurturing internal talent, rolling out a series of senior leadership appointments that underscore its commitment to promoting from within, even as other networks scramble for high-profile external hires.

This comes amid a period of significant exits, including top names like Rahul Kanwal, Sudhir Chaudhary, and Shiv Aroor. Yet, in classic India Today fashion, the group has opted for internal continuity over external disruption, reinforcing its leadership ranks without a single outside hire.

The group's preference for building from within is not a recent phenomenon. Uday Shankar’s successors took charge without skipping a beat when he moved on, and Rahul Kanwal, who recently departed as News Director of India Today and Aaj Tak, and Executive Director of Business Today, had risen through the ranks from Associate Producer to one of the most influential editorial roles in Indian television.

This legacy continues today. Gaurav Sawant, a long-time anchor and editor with the group, has taken over the coveted 8 pm prime time slot vacated by Kanwal. This is a critical signal – when the spotlight moves, the bench strength steps up.

In an internal memo, Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson of the India Today Group, confirmed a series of significant step-ups.

Siddharth Zarabi has been named Group Editor, Business Today, expanding his remit to include the digital vertical alongside print and TV. This move aligns with a long-term vision for a unified, synergistic business platform, reflecting the group's focus on integrated content strategies. Zarabi will report to Aroon Purie for print and to Kalli Purie for digital and TV.

Business Today COO Alok Nair, who has been with the group for four years, has taken independent charge of the Business Today SBU, reporting directly to Group CEO Dinesh Bhatia. Known for his strategic insight and high energy, Nair has been a key figure in scaling the BT business.

Kamlesh Kishore Singh, a 16-year veteran of the group and News Director of India Today Digital, has returned from a brief sabbatical to resume full-time newsroom duties. Despite his short retirement, Singh continued producing the hit podcast Teen Taal, which recently celebrated its 200th episode. Purie’s memo welcomed Singh back, emphasising his deep connection to the group and his continued role as a mentor to young talent at Lallantop.

Nimble input structure restored

In another internal communication, Purie announced a return to the group’s original input structure, placing Snehanshu Shekhar, Seema Gupta, and Parthajit Bhattacharyya under the leadership of Supriya Prasad, a newsroom stalwart described as the “neev ka patthar” (foundation stone) of the group. This move is intended to streamline operations and improve efficiency as the network transitions to AI-driven workflows.

These appointments reinforce the India Today Group’s core philosophy: invest in your own, reward loyalty, and build institutional memory. Unlike some competitors, the group has chosen to double down on internal stability rather than courting external talent, sending a clear message about its long-term strategic intent.

As the media landscape evolves, this commitment to homegrown leadership stands out, reinforcing India Today’s position as a newsroom that builds from within – and isn’t afraid to bet on its own talent.