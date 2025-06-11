India Today Fact Check exposes fabricated claim of Pakistani ‘hack’ on live debate

New Delhi: India Today Fact Check has exposed as fake a viral claim alleging that its live television debate was hacked by Pakistani actors, confirming that the original broadcast aired without any disruption.

The video, which quickly gained traction on social media, was found to be a deliberate manipulation.

The claim, suggesting a cyber-attack interrupted an on-air exchange with an Islamic song, was widely circulated as evidence of a cross-border digital intrusion.

However, after an internal investigation, India Today Fact Check established that the viral clip was edited after the debate and bore no resemblance to the actual May 30, 2025, broadcast, which proceeded uninterrupted.

Pakistan did NOT hack India Today TV during a live debate, the viral clip making the rounds on social media is FAKE. #FactCheck #IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/lzeEKgXCMn — India Today Fact Check (@IndiaTodayFacts) June 8, 2025

The channel has urged viewers to rely on credible sources and exercise caution before sharing sensational or unverified content online.

Last month, India Today Group’s news channels repeatedly faced several similar instances of content manipulation by Pakistani state and non-state actors, particularly during India’s military offensive against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Multiple video clips from India Today’s sister channel Aaj Tak were edited and repackaged by the Pakistan Army in an attempt to claim “moral victory” during Operation Sindoor.

These doctored videos, stripped of context and authenticity, were showcased by the Pakistan Army in daily press briefings both during and after cross-border military actions.

The aim clearly was to weaponise credible Indian news footage for psychological operations and propaganda.

As India Today Group’s channels continue to drive factual narratives in the country, Pakistani state and non-state actors seek to ride on the credibility of India’s most trusted media voices, distorting content to serve their own ends.