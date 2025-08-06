India Today elevates Nilanjan Das to Chief AI Officer, Samkhya Edamaruku to Group Managing Editor - Production

New Delhi: India Today Group is on an elevation spree as it announced two more senior-level promotions on Wednesday.

The media behemoth elevated Nilanjan Das to the newly created role of Chief AI Officer, where he will spearhead the India Today AI Lab to build AI-first capabilities and transform how the group creates, distributes, and monetises content.

In his new role, Das will focus on driving innovation and maintaining ITG’s leadership as the media landscape rapidly evolves.

India Today Group Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie said in an internal memo to staff, “With deep experience in media and an exceptional track record of driving AI-led innovation within ITG, Nilanjan is perfectly poised to lead our Artificial Intelligence agenda across platforms. Over the past few years, he has been at the forefront of integrating AI into our newsroom and content ecosystem. From AI news anchors to AI pop stars, from AI-powered films for TV to covers for India Today magazine, he has done it all.”

“For this portfolio, he will work directly with me and partner closely with our editorial, tech, and business teams to accelerate AI adoption and innovation across the organisation,” Purie added.

Additionally, Samkhya Edamaruku, aka Sam, has been elevated to Group Managing Editor - Production.

In this expanded mandate, Sam will now oversee the style templates for all channels. He will continue to explore innovative content formats in storytelling that are platform-agnostic.

In this role, Sam will work closely with the AI Lab to create cutting-edge AI showcases.

“It is a BIG job, but I am sure Sam will hit the ball out of the park! Anyone who has worked with Sam can’t help but become a fan of his quintessential calm, competent, hardworking style - so I am sure he will make new fans,” Purie wrote in a separate memo.