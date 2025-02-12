India Today Conclave set for March 7-8 in New Delhi

New Delhi: The India Today Conclave is returning with its 22nd edition on March 7-8, 2025, at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The gathering will set the stage for thought-provoking conversations that shape the future. With the theme ‘The Age of Acceleration,’ the Conclave will explore the forces driving global change—from rapid technological advancements to geopolitical shifts and societal transformation—offering insights that redefine the world ahead.

Key discussions at the conclave will centre on artificial intelligence’s ethical and economic ramifications, digital sovereignty, and the paradox of globalisation—where interconnectivity fosters both unity and fragmentation.

From policy corridors to industries transformed by automation, from evolving economic frameworks to cultural shifts, the Conclave will feature thought leaders from diverse fields. Conversations will delve into AI-driven economies, the future of employment, governance in a data-driven era, and the global struggle between protectionism and openness.

Here is the speakers list: