India Today Conclave set for March 7-8 in New Delhi

New Delhi: The India Today Conclave is returning with its 22nd edition on March 7-8, 2025, at Taj Palace, New Delhi.
The gathering will set the stage for thought-provoking conversations that shape the future. With the theme ‘The Age of Acceleration,’ the Conclave will explore the forces driving global change—from rapid technological advancements to geopolitical shifts and societal transformation—offering insights that redefine the world ahead.
Key discussions at the conclave will centre on artificial intelligence’s ethical and economic ramifications, digital sovereignty, and the paradox of globalisation—where interconnectivity fosters both unity and fragmentation.
From policy corridors to industries transformed by automation, from evolving economic frameworks to cultural shifts, the Conclave will feature thought leaders from diverse fields. Conversations will delve into AI-driven economies, the future of employment, governance in a data-driven era, and the global struggle between protectionism and openness.
Here is the speakers list:
General Anil Chauhan | Chief of Defence Staff
Chandrababu Naidu | Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh
Rishab Shroff | Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
DK Shivakumar | Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka; Minister of Major and Medium Irrigation of Karnataka
Cast of Dabba Cartel: Shabana Azmi | Actor ; Jyotika | Actor; Shibani Akhtar | Actor
Joesph Radhik | Photographer
Toby Walsh | Chief Scientist, UNSW.ai, AI Institute, UNSW Sydney
Puneet Chandok | President, Microsoft India & South Asia; Chair CII AI Council
Nitin Mittal | Principal, Deloitte Global AI & Emerging Markets Leader
Ranjani Mani | Director and Country Head, Microsoft India
Rishabh Sharma | Sitar Player
Sharvari | Actor
Eric Garcetti | Former US Ambassador to India
General Upendra Dwivedi | Chief of the Army Staff
Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh | Chief of the Air Staff
Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi | Chief of the Naval Staff
Walter K Andersen | American Academic & Author
Prof Bharat Anand | Vice Provost for Advances in Learning; Henry R. Byers Professor of Business Administration, Harvard University
Dr Naomi Wolf | Author, Columnist, Professor; Co-founder and CEO, DailyClout
Spaceo Humanoid and Guardeo Robo Dogs by Muks Robotics
Namita Thapar | Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited & Investor
D Gukesh | World Chess Champion
Nara Lokesh | Minister for Human Resources Development, Andhra Pradesh
Revanth Reddy | Chief Minister, Telangana
Pushpendra Saroj | Member of Parliament