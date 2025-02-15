India Today Conclave 2025 ​​navigates the ‘Age of Acceleration’; speakers unveiled

New Delhi: India Today Group on Friday announced that the 22nd edition of India Today Conclave will take place on March 7-8, 2025, at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Known for bringing together the world’s sharpest minds and most influential voices, this prestigious gathering sets the stage for thought-provoking conversations that shape the future.

With the theme ‘The Age of Acceleration,’ the Conclave will explore the forces driving global change—from rapid technological advancements to geopolitical shifts and societal transformation.

In an era where disruption defines progress, every assumption about the future is challenged before it takes form. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep-tech advancements are reshaping economies, governance, and communication at an unprecedented pace. While these innovations drive connectivity and efficiency, they also deepen geopolitical divides and redefine power structures.

At a time of economic realignment and shifting global alliances, the traditional order is giving way to new paradigms. From trade conflicts to ideological confrontations, the impact of these shifts is profound. Yet, amid the turbulence, India emerges as a stabilising force, balancing rapid technological adoption with a human-centric approach to progress.

India Today said that the Conclave will explore how India, positioned at the heart of these changes, can lead with resilience and innovation.

“Key discussions will centre on artificial intelligence’s ethical and economic ramifications, digital sovereignty, and the paradox of globalisation—where interconnectivity fosters both unity and fragmentation,” India Today said in a press statement.

From policy corridors to industries transformed by automation, from evolving economic frameworks to cultural shifts, the Conclave will feature thought leaders from diverse fields. Conversations will delve into AI-driven economies, the future of employment, governance in a data-driven era, and the global struggle between protectionism and openness.

The India Today Conclave 2025 stands as a defining moment to engage with the ideas and technologies driving the future. As India navigates the Age of Acceleration, this platform will facilitate crucial dialogues that shape its trajectory on the global stage.

List of speakers at India Today Conclave 2025: