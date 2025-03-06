India Today Conclave 2025 brings together the nation’s biggest names

New Delhi: The India Today Conclave 2025, scheduled for March 7-8 at Taj Palace, Delhi, will feature prominent political leaders, business magnates, and cultural icons engaging in discussions on this year’s theme, "Age of Acceleration."

Among the key speakers will be Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi; Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Mike Pompeo, 70th US Secretary of State (2018-2021), Former Director of the CIA (2017-2018); Aamir Khan, Actor; Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal; Suryakumar Yadav, Indian Cricketer; Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Musician; and Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, along with many more influential figures sharing their insights.

One of the most closely watched sessions will feature Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, making her first significant public appearance since taking charge of the capital. In an engaging conversation, she will delve into the future of governance, infrastructural development, and policy shifts as Delhi moves under the "Lotus Capital" framework.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will take center stage, reflecting on the monumental Maha Kumbh and its significance beyond faith and tradition. His session will explore the extensive logistical, infrastructural, and governance measures that shaped the successful execution of the global spiritual congregation.

The world of entertainment will find its voice at the conclave with Aamir Khan, a Bollywood stalwart, who will reflect on his illustrious three-decade career, shedding light on the evolution of storytelling and the industry’s changing dynamics. In addition, Shabana Azmi, the veteran actor alongside her co-actress Jyothika, will discuss their much-awaited upcoming film, while producer Shibani Akhtar will reveal insights into her debut production venture.

Highlighting the power of women entrepreneurs and leaders, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, will be joined by Avarna Jain, Vice Chairperson of Saregama, and Anu Ranjan, President of The Indian Television Academy.

The event will also celebrate artistic, sports and intellectual excellence, featuring renowned Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Musician, who will speak about his journey in the global music landscape; D Gukesh, World Chess Champion, who will be seen inspiring audiences with his extraordinary rise as the youngest chess champion and, Suryakumar Yadav, Indian Cricketer will share insights on his revolutionizing Batting and redefining the Modern Approach to the Indian Cricket Game.

For Registration: http://indiatodayconclave.com/