India Today-Business Today Budget Round Table 2024 charts map for Viksit Bharat

New Delhi: At the India Today-Business Today Budget Round Table 2024 on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offered insights into the internship initiative unveiled in Budget 2024-25.

Addressing implementation concerns, she emphasised, "We still think it will be a nudge, we won't be enforcing anything on anybody."

This collaborative approach aims to provide internships to 1 crore youth across India's top 500 companies. Sitharaman underscored the initiative's importance in bridging the gap between industry needs and available skills, marking a pivotal step in India's employment strategy.

The India Today-Business Today Budget Round Table assembled a roster of industry leaders and experts. Besides the Finance Minister, those who spoke at the event included Ajay Seth (DEA Secretary), Ravi Agarwal (CBDT Chairman), and Sanjay Kumar Agarwal (CBIC Chairman), Vinod Aggarwal (VE Commercial Vehicles), Kunal Bahl (Acevector Group), Dhruv Agarwala (Housing.com), Vineet Agarwal (Transport Corporation of India), Dr. Aashish Chaudhary (Aakash Healthcare), Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research), Ashu Madan (JM Financial Services), Vijay Kedia (Kedia Securities), Dr. Surjit Bhalla (former IMF ED), Abheek Barua (HDFC Bank), Aditi Nayar (ICRA), Rajiv Memani (EY India), Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Info Edge), Jayant Sinha (former MoS Finance), Prof Gourav Vallabh(BJP), Krishna Prasad Tenneti (TDP), Sushmita Dev (All India Trinamool Congress), Salman Soz (Congress), Ashok Gulati (ICRIER), and Ajay Vir Jakhar (Bharat Krishak Samaj).

Key takeaways from the sessions included insights on the Budget's impact across various sectors such as commercial vehicles, e-commerce, real estate, logistics, and healthcare. Discussions focussed on India's journey towards self-reliance in markets, fiscal implications, employment prospects, and farmer welfare. The event also explored the intricacies of Budget formulation and implementation strategies. Political perspectives on the Budget were debated, and Finance Minister Sitharaman outlined the government's vision for a developed India, addressing industry concerns and strategies for economic growth.