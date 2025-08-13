India Today appoints Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor to lead health and wellness brand

New Delhi: The India Today Group is set to launch a health and wellness omni-platform brand. The group has appointed Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor to lead the initiative.

Kapoor joins India Today from Moneycontrol, where she worked for three and a half years. Prior to Moneycontrol, Kapoor spent about 12 years at NDTV.

In an internal note to staff, India Today Group vice chairperson Kalli Purie said, “We’re delighted to welcome Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor, who joins us to lead the creation of a first-of-its-kind health and wellness omni-platform brand in India.”

Purie described Kapoor as “a powerhouse storyteller, editor, and on-screen voice who has consistently championed award-winning content.”

“Now also a Harvard-certified nutritionist, Sonal is deeply committed to driving meaningful, science-backed conversations on health and well-being at a time when India is undergoing nothing short of a health revolution,” Purie added.

In her role, Kapoor will report to B. V. Rao, Consulting Editor, India Today Digital, and will work closely with Supriya Prasad, News Director, Aaj Tak, India Today TV, and Good News Today, on specific initiatives.