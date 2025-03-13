India to engage global community on March 13 ahead of WAVES 2025 Summit

New Delhi: The Government of India is set to connect with the international community in preparation for the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. The outreach event, hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will take place today, March 13, at 4:30 PM at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.

This outreach event organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will seek participation in a crucial Global Media Dialogue from different governments ahead of the first WAVES Declaration in Mumbai on May 2, 2025.

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Railways and MeitY Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting & Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan, with host state Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to highlight the potential of WAVES as a unified global platform for the rapidly growing Media & Entertainment sector.

The event will be attended by more than 100 ambassadors and high commissioners and will outline opportunities for a synergistic approach in the M&E sector.

Global Media Dialogue, to be held at World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 on May 2, 2025 in Mumbai, aims to bring together global leaders, policymakers, industry stakeholders, media professionals, and artists to engage in a constructive and dynamic dialogue aimed at shaping the future of the audio-visual and entertainment sectors with a focus on international collaboration, technological innovation, and ethical practices.

A key objective of the dialogue is to promote open dialogue and cooperation among nations to ensure the fair and transparent growth of the M&E sector. Discussions will focus on strategies to enhance cross-border collaboration, and to serve as a platform for knowledge-sharing and fostering partnerships to address common challenges and opportunities. The dialogue will also emphasise the importance of open and fair trade practices in the M&E sector, ensuring equitable access and growth for all stakeholders. The key agenda points of the Global Media Dialogue under the aegis of WAVES include discussing opportunities and concerns common to all nations in the Media and Entertainment sector, with a view to fostering global harmony.

The WAVES Summit will bring together the entire Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector to be hosted in Mumbai, Maharashtra, from May 1 to May 4, 2025.